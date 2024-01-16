Wind chills below zero continue

Clouds are passing through the area this morning and for some, you'll see flurries. With winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph, our morning low of 9 will feel more like -5 degrees.

We'll start the day with clouds but as high pressure moves in, we'll see more sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures warm to 17 degrees with a wind chill closer to 5 degrees. You definitely need to bundle up again!

A wind chill advisory starts at 9 p.m. Tuesday and continues through 10 a.m. Wednesday. Wind chills will drop to -10 to -15 degrees in our northern counties. Elsewhere, will chills will still be around -5 degrees Wednesday morning.

WCPO Wind Chill Advisory



Wednesday will be mostly sunny. While the temperature rises more to 28 degrees, it never feels that warm. Wind chills will be in the teens tomorrow as winds come in from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Snow chances return on Thursday and Friday. Overall, this is a light system, but any snow we see should stick since the ground and pavement is finally below freezing. Snow chances look best on Thursday afternoon and again on Friday during the day.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday snow showers



MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Flurries

Low: 9

TUESDAY

Clouds decrease

Feels like 0 to 5 degrees

High: 17

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear & cold

Feels like -10 to -15

Low: 7

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Breezy & cold

High: 28

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 22

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========