Wind chills around zero this morning

There's no denying it this morning, it's really cold outside!

This could be our coldest morning yet of the winter season as lows dip to around 8 degrees with wind chill values closer to -5 to 0. Our very northern towns will experience lower wind chills approaching -7 to -15 this morning.

A wind chill advisory remains in effect for Fayette and Union County (Indiana) until 11 a.m.

So will we find any comfort in today's forecast? Not really. Temperatures warm to only 23 this afternoon under a crystal clear, sunny sky. Thankfully the wind will die down, taking away the wind chill element.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday afternoon high temperatures



Tonight will again be chilly with a low of 10. The wind should be calm, limiting the wind chill influence thankfully.

The next item of interest is a cold front that will move in Thursday night into Friday morning. This would bring a chance for light snow to the area while many of us area sleeping, resulting in some slick, snow covered roads for the Friday morning drive.

This system doesn't have a ton of moisture to work with and watching the snowfall total forecast has been interesting to say the least. Yesterday, the big weather models were leaning toward most of the area getting around 1/2" to 1" of snow with this system. But this morning, it's a wider spread in expectations. Some models that have performed well this winter pulled us back to a dusting. Whereas others are still fully on board for 1-1.5" of snow. With this coming in tomorrow night, we normally see more agreement, so this is odd to say the least.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday evening cold front



At this point, I would put "light snow" into your mindset for the Friday morning commute. Whether it's 1/2" to 1", it's going to stick and lead to slick spots for commuters. And as we know all too well, that can lead to a lot of headaches for the drive into work. And best case scenario is waking up Friday to only a dusting and the drive ends up being easy. We'll keep you in the loop!

MORNING RUSH

Clear and cold

Wind chills from 0 to -5

Low: 8

WEDNESDAY

Ample sunshine

Chilly day

High: 23

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cold again

Low: 10

THURSDAY

Clouds increase quickly

Milder with a late evening snow chance

High: 36

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Light snow chance

Low: 24

