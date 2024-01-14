Wind Chill Advisory, feeling -15 to -10 below 0

We're waking up to a light snow on the ground, cars, and even some of the roads. However, the wind is doing a good job of keeping it from accumulating. Still, be careful if you're out there driving of possible slick spots.

The main story remains to be the extremely cold weather. We're still under a wind chill advisory until 1 p.m. Temperatures this morning will fall to the single digits and could feel as low as -15 below 0. We'll see afternoon highs in the teens.

Tonight, will be cold again with mostly cloudy skies. Lows fall to the single digits with wind chill values back in the negative. There is the possibility that a few counties in Kentucky could see overnight snow showers as a system to our southwest moves across the country, staying mostly south of Cincinnati.

For Martin Luther King Jr. Day, there will be morning temperatures in the single digits. Although we are not currently looking at a wind chill advisory for Monday, it will still feel below zero for a good part of the day. This is a heads up for any marches or events happening outdoors.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, temperatures stay below freezing. Highs will reach the mid 20s by Wednesday.

TODAY

Light snow on ground

Wind Chill Advisory

High: 15

TONIGHT

Dangerously cold

Snow showers NKY

Low: 7

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Feeling below zero

High: 20

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Very cold

Low: 10

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========