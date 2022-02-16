Wind Advisory in effect today

Warm and windy! That's what you need to know about today. But don't gloss over the fact that storms return tomorrow and some could be severe.

First up, Wednesday will be unusually warm and windy. Temperatures start in the low 40s and warm to 62 this afternoon. Winds will be pumping in from the south at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 40 mph throughout the day. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a WIND ADVISORY from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Unsecured objects will be blown around and we could see a few tree limbs come down. Isolated power outages are possible too.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday Wind Advisory



Thursday's forecast brings in another warm and windy day. Temperatures will end up around 63 that afternoon with winds from the south at 15 to 30 mph. But the bigger story tomorrow is rain timing and the threat for severe weather.

Jennifer Ketchmark Severe threat Thursday



Spotty showers should arrive by the late morning and early afternoon hours. These cells aren't expected to be severe, but hit or miss downpours begin.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday midday rain



By 5 p.m., a more defined line of thunderstorms will be on the radar and this is our best chance to see strong to severe storms of the day. Damaging wind gusts are the top concern as this line of storms passes.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday 5 p.m. storms



The line of storms will move quickly across our area in the evening hours bringing gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday 7 p.m.



Temperatures are still expected to drop drastically behind the front, cooling to the mid 20s overnight. Friday's high only recovers to the mid to upper 30s.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 42

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Very windy

High: 62

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Windy, warm

Low: 51

THURSDAY

Showers likely

Afternoon/evening thunderstorms

High: 63

THURSDAY NIGHT

Temperatures fall fast

Flurries possible

Low: 24

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts