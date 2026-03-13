Wind Advisory for today with a decent weekend on tap

Starting off this morning it is cold and winds are starting to pick up.

Our Wind Advisory goes into effect this morning and will last through the afternoon. The further north you go, the gustier the winds will get. Expect most of the Tri-State to have gusts reach close to 50mph.

WCPO Friday wind advisory

The winds will be out of the south which means our temperatures warm further than yesterday. Expect a high in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday looks like a nice day to start the weekend. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs staying in the 50s. It should feel fairly mild and calm for most of the day. Sunday, while mostly cloudy, will be even milder as afternoon highs reach the 70s. So, if you have outdoor plans, that may be the best window of the entire forecast.

Things begin to change on Sunday night as a stronger storm system and cold front approach the Tri-State. Rain chances become more likely later Sunday night and especially Monday morning. This front will bring a noticeable change in the air mass behind it, with colder temperatures moving in quickly.

By Monday, the weather will feel much more like winter again. Temperatures will struggle to reach 40 degrees. There could even be a few flurries or light snow showers around the region as colder air settles in.

The chill will really show up Monday night when temperatures drop into the teens, as we begin next week with a reminder that winter isn’t quite finished yet!

THIS MORNING

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

Low: 38

TODAY

Partly cloudy

Warm and very windy

High: 58

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy

Chilly again

Low: 34

TOMORROW

Partly cloudy

Mild

High: 54

