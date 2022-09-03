Will weekend rain cancel your plans?

This morning starts off on the fairly quiet side with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. A few showers will move in by late morning. Expect thunderstorms to develop by in the afternoon and evening with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few areas could see heavy downpours at times, so localized flooding is a possibility. We'll see a few breaks from the rain throughout the day, so just have the rain gear handy. Showers will linger in the overnight hours with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday morning starts off pretty similar to Saturday morning. We'll see a few showers here and there but most of the rain and thunderstorms increase in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s! There is a bit of good news. The forecast for Sunday night fireworks is actually looking decent! As of this morning, models are showing some clearing after 7 p.m. We'll see partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 60s.

The rain and average temperatures continue throughout the rest of next week. Highs will be in the low 80s with smaller chances for showers at the middle and end of the week.

SATURDAY

Few A.M. showers

Afternoon T'storms

High: 84

SATURDAY NIGHT

Lingering showers

Muggy

Low: 67

SUNDAY

Afternoon storms

Cooler

High: 79

SUNDAY NIGHT

Overnight rain

Mild

Low: 66

