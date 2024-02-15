Will we see measurable snow Friday?

Our Thursday forecast will be mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. Temperatures start at 38 and warm to 54 this afternoon. Winds will be in from the southwest at 10 to 15, gusting to 30 mph. There's a tiny chance for rain today as a cold front passes through the Ohio Valley, especially around midday. But few will see rain.

Tonight will be colder with a partly cloudy sky and a low of 29.

Friday's forecast is all about an area of low pressure that will pass through the Tennessee Valley. The northern shield of precipitation should enter our area by early Friday afternoon as light rain first. Temperatures will only be around 40 as this starts. Then as temperatures cool, rain will turn to a mix of rain and snow. Eventually, light snow will fall for a short window of time, wrapping up by 9 -11 p.m.

The big question is around how much snow we'll see and if it will impact travel. We've been monitoring the latest weather models coming in and we still aren't seeing run-to-run consistency with how much snowfall. In general, I would consider this a light event. We could potentially see an inch of snow. And with pavement temperatures above freezing, it will make it hard to snow to accumulate on roadways.

Saturday will be much colder! We'll start the day at 23 and only warm to 32 degrees. A breezy northwest wind will make it feel colder throughout the day. Sunday will be sunny and a bit milder as highs return to the low 40s.

And before you know it, we are right back into the mid to upper 50s next week!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Not too cold

Low: 38

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy, breezy

Slight rain chance

High: 54

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Colder

Low: 29

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy, colder

Wintry mix turns to light afternoon snow

High: 40

FRIDAY NIGHT

Flurries fade

Turning colder

Low: 23

