Will the forecast TRICK or TREAT us for Halloween?

We're starting our Saturday in the 30s and 40s with light winds. Today will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs rising to the mid to upper 60s! This is a few degrees above where we usually are for this time of year. By the evening, clouds will increase, turning mostly cloudy overnight. Lows will only fall to the upper 40s.

Sunday starts off mostly cloudy and dry. Rain is not expected to move in until the afternoon, becoming more widespread by the evening. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s. Scattered showers are expected to continue into the overnight hours, gradually tapering off Monday morning. Lows will be mild with temperatures in the mid 50s.

There will be a few scattered showers for the Monday morning commute, with a few breaks throughout the day. There is a chance to see a small shower or two around 5 p.m. The chances lessen after that, so the trick or treating forecast looks decent. Highs will be in the mid 60s! There may be a few showers leftover in the overnight hours, but most of us will be dry by then. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Heading to Cleveland for the game? Temperatures for kickoff will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance to see a few scattered showers.

Ready for an unusually warm start to November? Temperatures Tuesday with be in the upper 60s. By Friday, we're in the low 70s! We'll also stay dry for the majority of the week.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Unseasonably warm

High: 68

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Staying dry

Low: 49

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy start

Showers later

High: 64

SUNDAY NIGHT

Few showers

Mild

Low: 55

HALLOWEEN

Few scattered showers

A shower early evening

High: 66

