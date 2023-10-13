Will rain impact Friday night football games?

We are looking at another day with sunshine and plenty of warmth but that ends tonight!

Friday morning starts with a clear sky and temperatures in the mid 50s. We'll warm to 69 to by noon and then up to 79 at 4 p.m. Most of the day is dry and mostly sunny but rain will eventually move in later this evening. It looks like rain should hold off for most of our towns until 10 p.m. if not later. This bodes well for our Friday night football games!

Showers move into southeast Indiana around 10 p.m. and then push into the Cincinnati metro area by midnight. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible too. Showers and storms continue overnight and into Saturday morning. We'll see a low of 59.

WCPO Rain by 10 p.m.



WCPO Rain by Midnight



Saturday will be cloudy, windy and at times, rainy! Temperatures only warm to 65 during the day. When it comes to rain chances, just be ready for random light showers. We'll see hit or miss rain in the morning hours. There won't be as much rain on the radar in the late morning time frame. But then in the early afternoon, new spotty, light showers will form again. The biggest thing you'll notice is the cloud cover and the breezy southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph.

It will be windy Saturday night into Sunday morning too. We'll cool to 48.

Sunday is another mostly cloudy, dreary and cool day. Temperatures only warm to 56! Rain chances are lower on Sunday at 30%. This means we'll see isolated showers at times, but more dry time than anything. The Bengals game will be more or less dry, but chilly. A perfect Sunday for a hooded sweatshirt for the game!

Chilly air continues to dominate the forecast through Tuesday, then we'll warm back into the low 70s to finish next week.

