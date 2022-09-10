Will it rain or shine on weekend games?

Weekend rain chances have really evolved over the last few days. Saturday's chances have dropped to "slight", and Sunday's chances look to occur in the evening, after the game. We're not totally in the clear, but things look a lot more promising.

The majority of today is mostly cloudy. Temperatures start in the mid 60s to low 70s. We'll stay dry this morning. Looking at the evening, there is a small chance a few of us could see some showers. As of right now, a good portion of the Tri-State may stay dry. Because of cloud coverage, highs will only reach the mid to upper 70s. The UC game at 3:30 p.m. should stay dry and cloudy. The FC Cincinnati game has a chance to see a passing shower, but there's a better chance that things stay mostly dry. Tonight's lows fall to the low to mid 60s.

If you're tailgating Sunday morning, you're in luck! Expect temperatures in the mid 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. The majority of the morning will avoid rain. Current weather models show dry conditions at the start of the Bengals' game! Expect partly cloudy skies at times. Highs will make it to the mid to upper 70s again. The rain now looks to arrive after 7 p.m. Rain and thunderstorms look to stay sub-severe. Isolated showers will continue into early Monday morning with lows falling to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Highs for Monday to Wednesday will be in the 70s before we warm back to the 80s by the end of the week.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 79

SATURDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Mild

Low: 64

SUNDAY--GAME DEY!

Partly to mostly cloudy

Evening rain

High: 77

SUNDAY NIGHT

Overnight rain

Cloudy

Low: 60

