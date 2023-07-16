Wildfire smoke in the forecast again

Saturday brought us some much needed rain for a lot of the area but no rain in the forecast today. The forecast turns dry, hot and mostly sunny.. for now. However, we could see some patchy fog during the first parts of the morning. Now, the big issue with today is from our friends up north. An area of low pressure will spin down more of that smoke from the Canadian wildfires. So, it will be quite hazy by the afternoon. An Air Quality Alert has been issued:

We'll see another chance for storms as a soon as Monday morning and off and on next week.

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Hot and humid

High: 89

TONIGHT

Mostly Clear

Temp: 67

TOMORROW

Sct Showers and Storms

Not as hot

High: 82

