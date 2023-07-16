Watch Now
Wildfire smoke in the forecast again

Air Quality becomes an issue today
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Hazy sky over Cincinnati Wednesday June 28
Posted at 4:07 AM, Jul 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-16 04:07:29-04

Saturday brought us some much needed rain for a lot of the area but no rain in the forecast today. The forecast turns dry, hot and mostly sunny.. for now. However, we could see some patchy fog during the first parts of the morning. Now, the big issue with today is from our friends up north. An area of low pressure will spin down more of that smoke from the Canadian wildfires. So, it will be quite hazy by the afternoon. An Air Quality Alert has been issued:

Air Quality Alert Sunday

We'll see another chance for storms as a soon as Monday morning and off and on next week.

TODAY
Mostly sunny
Hot and humid
High: 89

TONIGHT
Mostly Clear
Temp: 67

TOMORROW
Sct Showers and Storms
Not as hot
High: 82

