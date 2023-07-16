Wildfire smoke in the forecast again

Saturday brought us some much needed rain for a lot of the area but no rain in the forecast today. The forecast turns dry, hot and mostly sunny.. for now. However, we could see some patchy fog during the first parts of the morning. Now, the big issue with today is from our friends up north. An area of low pressure will spin down more of that smoke from the Canadian wildfires. So, it will be quite hazy by the afternoon. An Air Quality Alert has been issued:
We'll see another chance for storms as a soon as Monday morning and off and on next week.
TODAY
Mostly sunny
Hot and humid
High: 89
TONIGHT
Mostly Clear
Temp: 67
TOMORROW
Sct Showers and Storms
Not as hot
High: 82
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports