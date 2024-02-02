Who needs the Groundhog? We know warmth is coming

It's Phil's big day! Yes, it's Groundhog Day. If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, we are in for 6 more weeks of winter but if he doesn't see his shadow, it's an early spring.

What are our meteorologist seeing in the extended forecast? A lot of warmth! Cold days aren't completely over. After Valentine's Day, we'll see a few colder days coming back in but for the next two weeks, it's above average temperatures and little to no rainfall.

WCPO CPC February Outlook



Our Friday forecast is mostly cloudy with slowly rising temperatures. We'll start around 40 and only warm to 46-48 degrees. We'll see a little more sunshine this afternoon too.

Saturday is sunny thanks to a ridge of high pressure coming in for the day. We'll warm to 50 and winds will be light from the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday looks fantastic with a high of 53 and a few more clouds.

Next week the story is really about warmth! We should be near the 50 degree mark or warmer all week. There are a few nights that we'll dip below freezing in the morning hours, but just barely. I don't see any signs of rain until potentially Friday morning.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 40

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly sunny

High: 48

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 31

SATURDAY

Sunshine

Mild

High: 50

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clouds increase

Dry

Low: 33

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Pleasant

High: 53

==========