Who has the best chance to see rain today

I'm sure it's getting old to hear about, but rain chances are yet again in the forecast today. However, today's forecast is different because not everyone will see rain.
The sky will be mostly cloudy this morning with spotty showers north of the Ohio River. This could mean some wet travel into the Cincinnati metro this morning. By noon, spotty rain will continue, but again, it's only north of the Ohio River. By 5 p.m., our rain chance drops to 20 percent, and most of us should be drying out to finish the day. Temperatures improve a bit today, rebounding to 66 degrees.
The upper-level low that has been stuck here for days is finally moving out of the Ohio Valley, but that doesn't mean rain chances are over. While most of our Wednesday forecast is dry and mostly cloudy, there is a chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will rise to 72 degrees.
The next system coming through the Ohio Valley is a cold front on Thursday. This will bring chances for showers and thunderstorms. But once this exits, it will open the door for several dry days in a row, just in time for the weekend!
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Rain north of the Ohio River
Low: 49
TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Rain north of the Ohio River
High: 66
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Drying out
Low: 50
WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Slight afternoon rain chance
High: 72
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Mild
Low: 53
