Who could see some light rain today

Another chance for rain Tuesday as well
Posted at 3:27 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 03:27:31-05

It's a mostly cloudy start to the day and temperatures are running a little bit colder. We'll start around 34 degrees.

The sky will be mostly cloudy today and some of us will see some light showers moving through around midday. A weak system is passing to our south and it will produce some light rain in northern Kentucky between 9 a.m. and noon. While we could see a few showers make it north of the Ohio River, it will be very light and short lived. Temperatures then rise to 46 this afternoon with a light north wind.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and dry as temperatures cool to 35.

Another quick moving area of low pressure will move through the Ohio Valley on Tuesday. This brings in scattered showers, especially for the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures warm to the mid 40s again.

In the northwest wind behind this system, Wednesday turns even colder with a high of 40. And in the wind, it's possible to see flurries coming down during the day.

We'll warm back to the mid to low 50s to end the week.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Cooler
Low: 34

MONDAY
Mostly cloudy
Midday light rain
High: 46

MONDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Cool and dry
Low: 35

TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Scattered showers
High: 46

TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Cool
Low: 34

