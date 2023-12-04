Who could see some light rain today

It's a mostly cloudy start to the day and temperatures are running a little bit colder. We'll start around 34 degrees.

The sky will be mostly cloudy today and some of us will see some light showers moving through around midday. A weak system is passing to our south and it will produce some light rain in northern Kentucky between 9 a.m. and noon. While we could see a few showers make it north of the Ohio River, it will be very light and short lived. Temperatures then rise to 46 this afternoon with a light north wind.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and dry as temperatures cool to 35.

Another quick moving area of low pressure will move through the Ohio Valley on Tuesday. This brings in scattered showers, especially for the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures warm to the mid 40s again.

In the northwest wind behind this system, Wednesday turns even colder with a high of 40. And in the wind, it's possible to see flurries coming down during the day.

We'll warm back to the mid to low 50s to end the week.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 34

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Midday light rain

High: 46

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cool and dry

Low: 35

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Scattered showers

High: 46

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cool

Low: 34

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========