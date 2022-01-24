Who could see snow today

Another Alberta Clipper will swing through the Ohio Valley today, producing another chance for snow. And just like Sunday, the best chance will be to the north.
Monday morning starts overcast with a low of 21 degrees. Light snow will be on the move up closer to I-70 by 8 to 9 a.m. That area of snow will swing through our northern counties between that time and the noon hour. This snow probably won't reach Cincinnati. To the north, a fresh dusting to a half inch of snow is possible.
Then this afternoon, the same clipper continues to bring in a little more moisture as a brief wintry mix, potentially leaning more toward rainfall. This should be light and brief.
After Monday's clipper, Canadian high pressure settles in for a few days. This will bring a drop in temperatures and a bit more sunshine.
Tuesday tops out at 30 with a partly cloudy sky. We'll dip that night to 9! Then Wednesday is mostly sunny with a high of only 24 degrees.
MORNING RUSH
Overcast
A few flurries
Low: 21
MONDAY
Light snow to the north
Mostly cloudy
High: 38
MONDAY NIGHT
Clouds decrease
Cooling
Low: 22
TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Cooler
High: 30
TUESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Colder
Low: 9
