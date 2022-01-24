Who could see snow today

Another Alberta Clipper will swing through the Ohio Valley today, producing another chance for snow. And just like Sunday, the best chance will be to the north.

Monday morning starts overcast with a low of 21 degrees. Light snow will be on the move up closer to I-70 by 8 to 9 a.m. That area of snow will swing through our northern counties between that time and the noon hour. This snow probably won't reach Cincinnati. To the north, a fresh dusting to a half inch of snow is possible.

Jennifer Ketchmark Monday light snow chance



Then this afternoon, the same clipper continues to bring in a little more moisture as a brief wintry mix, potentially leaning more toward rainfall. This should be light and brief.

Jennifer Ketchmark Monday Rain chance



After Monday's clipper, Canadian high pressure settles in for a few days. This will bring a drop in temperatures and a bit more sunshine.

Tuesday tops out at 30 with a partly cloudy sky. We'll dip that night to 9! Then Wednesday is mostly sunny with a high of only 24 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

A few flurries

Low: 21

MONDAY

Light snow to the north

Mostly cloudy

High: 38

MONDAY NIGHT

Clouds decrease

Cooling

Low: 22

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Cooler

High: 30

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Colder

Low: 9

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts