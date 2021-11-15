Who could see more snow today

This week is a true roller coaster ride when it comes to the forecast with a few turns thrown into the mix. Here's what you need to know about the next 3 days.

Monday morning starts partly cloudy and chilly with a low of 30. Wind chills will dip into the mid to low 20s. Clouds will increase quickly as we only warm to 43 this afternoon. A warm front is lifting toward our area in the afternoon hours and this will bring in a quick chance for precipitation. Currently, it looks like this will start around 2-3 p.m. and end by 10 p.m. The best chance for snow is north of the Ohio River, but that doesn't eliminate a quick chance south of the river around 2-5 p.m. It will be a wet snow with some rain mixed in too. Like the weekend snow, a lot of it will melt upon contact with our roads. It's only in our very northern towns that you could see some minor accumulations that eventually melt.

Jennifer Ketchmark Monday November 15 snow chance



Tuesday's forecast is nothing like Monday. We'll rapidly warm to 60 under a mostly sunny sky for a mild, comfortable day.

Even Tuesday night is pleasant with a low of 52 degrees and a mostly clear sky.

Wednesday will be a "mandatory outside" day and my pick of the week. We'll warm to 68! The sky will be partly cloudy and winds breezy from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. But this ends Wednesday night with the latest cold front and blast of colder air.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Wind chill 21-25

Low: 30

MONDAY

Partly to mostly cloudy

Afternoon rain/snow mix to north

High: 43

MONDAY NIGHT

Precip ends

Not as cold

Low: 35

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Milder

High: 60

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant

High: 52

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts