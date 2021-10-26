Who could see frost Wednesday morning

It's a cooler start to the day with lows in the mid 40s but there's another dip in temperatures still coming tonight and this could lead to frost for some locations. The first of the Fall!

The sky is mostly cloudy as we start the day with a low of 45. Clouds will slowly decrease from west to east today, eventually revealing a mostly sunny sky before sunset. We'll warm to 56 this afternoon. Seasonal highs in late October should be closer to 63.

The ingredients are prefect for a much colder night today and that first potential frost of the season. The sky will be clear, winds light and all after a cool day. Cincinnati should cool to 37 but the outlying areas will be colder and that's where frost is possible.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday morning lows



After a chilly start tomorrow, we'll warm to 59 during the day with a partly cloudy sky.

Thursday and Friday bring likely rounds of rain along with cloudy conditions and dreary weather. This system could even produce a few isolated showers on Saturday.

But Sunday still looks dry and pleasant for Trick or Treat in the Tri-State. The sky will be partly cloudy, dry weather and highs in the low 60s.

Jennifer Ketchmark Halloween 2021 Forecast



MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 45

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy morning

Partly cloudy afternoon

High: 56

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky, light wind

Frost possible

Low: 37

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

To partly cloudy

High: 59

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clouds build

Not as cold

Low: 46

==========

