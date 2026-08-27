Where we'll see an isolated chance of rain today, then focusing on heat

A cold front is moving through the Tri-State today but it's not going to bring a lot of rain activity to our area.

Temperatures start in the mid 60s with mostly clear conditions. We'll warm to 80 by the noon hour and then to 85 degrees at 4 p.m. The sky will be partly cloudy this afternoon and there's a small chance for rain. This rain chance is only in our eastern locations and even there, it will be quite limited.

WCPO Isolated afternoon storms

The sky clears out for tonight and that should give us great conditions to watch tonight's near total lunar eclipse. The eclipse begins at 10:33 p.m. and will reach 96% of totality at 12:13 a.m.

WCPO Eclipse tonight

Sunshine is back for Friday's forecast. High pressure is moving into the Ohio Valley for a few days. Highs on Friday top out in the mid 80s and dew points remain relatively low. Saturday will also be sunny with highs in the mid 80s and low levels of humidity.

A heat wave begins on Sunday and this wave of heat will dominate the forecast all week next week. The temperature rises to 90 on Sunday under a mostly sunny sky. Monday will be warmer at 92 degrees and we could hit 93 on Wednesday and Thursday. Dew points will rise slowly as well, resulting in feels like temperatures above 100 degrees.

There is little to no rain in the extended forecast.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 66

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Slight rain chance to the east

High: 85

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear

Lunar Eclispe

Low: 64

FRIDAY

Sunshine

Dry and not too humid

High: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Pleasant

Low: 62

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