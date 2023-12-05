Where we could see a wintry mix this morning

Today's forecast is less than desirable if you are spending time outside. Cold rain is the big takeaway for your Tuesday outlook.

The morning starts with light rain moving into the Ohio Valley. This will be spotty during the morning drive. Farther north, you'll probably see some wet snow mixing in with the rain at first. But this will only be the case through 7 a.m.

For the rest of the morning, spotty, light showers will be on the move as temperatures slowly warm through the mid to upper 30s. This is why "cold rain" is the takeaway! Then this afternoon, spotty showers continue but we'll see some downpours embedded in this activity. Temperatures only rise to the low 40s.

Tonight we'll cool to 32 with a mostly cloudy sky.

Wednesday will be a partly to mostly cloudy and chilly day. Highs only climb to 40. Northwest winds will be coming in at 5 to10 mph and this could help produce some flurries during the day too.

Thursday and Friday will be milder and breezy with temperatures warming to 50 and 55 respectively. Both days will be dry too.

MORNING RUSH

Brief wintry mix to the north

Spotty, light rain

Low: 35

TUESDAY

Scattered showers

A few afternoon/evening downpours

High: 42

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 32

WEDNESDAY

Partly to mostly cloudy

A few flurries

High: 40

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Seasonal

Low: 31

