Where storms move into the Tri-State first today

Showers and storms are finally back into the forecast today but you'll have to be patient, this isn't a story until after 5 p.m. today!
The morning starts with few clouds and potentially a little river valley fog. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s. We'll see clouds increasing during the day as temperatures warm to the low 80s. We'll be dry through 5 p.m. Starting around 6 p.m., start watching the radar in southeast Indiana. This is where showers will come into the Tri-State first today and then slowly push to the east past sunset.
There's a marginal risk for severe storms this evening and overnight in southeast Indiana as we could see a few storms with large hail and damaging wind gusts.
Scattered showers and isolated storms will continue overnight with a low of 60.
Hit or miss showers and storms will be part of the forecast for Wednesday all day long. We should see scattered showers for the morning rush, a brief break in the late morning hours. And then in the early afternoon, new rounds of showers and storms develop, especially east of I-71/75.
A low end threat for severe weather cannot be ruled out on Wednesday as well. The SPC has our area in a "marginal risk" for severe weather. A few storms with damaging wind gusts and large hail will be possible.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Patchy fog
Low: 59
TUESDAY
Partly to mostly cloudy
Evening showers and storms to the west
High: 81
TUESDAY NIGHT
Scattered showers
A few storms
Low: 60
WEDNESDAY
Showers likely
A few storms
High: 76
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Spotty showers continue
Isolated storms
Low: 61
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports