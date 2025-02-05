Where and when rain and freezing rain should fall today

Today's forecast will start dry, cloudy and colder with a low of 30 degrees. Temperatures will be very slow to rise today, only warming to 36 this afternoon. But the focus this afternoon will be when rain starts and who could see freezing rain.

Isolated showers will begin after 4 p.m. and we'll see more rain dotting the radar as we get to 8 p.m. For the majority of us, this will just be rain with no freezing issue. The Cincinnati metro should not deal with ice, especially since the pavement is above freezing. But to our northern towns and counties, there is a window of opportunity to see some ice forming on roads and elevated surfaces.

WCPO Winter Weather Advisory



The NWS has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Bulter, Clinton, Warren (OH), Fayette, Franklin and Union (IN) County from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Less than 0.10" of ice is possible but it could still lead to hit or miss slick spots.

WCPO Storms and freezing rain possible



Also overnight, a more organized area of showers will through closer to midnight and this could lead to some isolated storms too. Severe weather is not expected.

We'll see the chance for some isolated showers early Thursday morning in our eastern locations, but it now looks like rain should move out and we should dry out for much of the day. The sky will turn partly cloudy as temperatures rise to the low 60s. It will end up being a very pleasant day!

Cooler air settles in on Friday, resulting in highs in the mid 40s but it will be nice to see a mostly sunny sky!

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Chilly

Low: 30

WEDNESDAY

Overcast

Spotty afternoon showers

High: 36

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Freezing rain to the north

Showers and storms

Low: 35 (rising all night)

THURSDAY

Early morning rain chance

Turning partly cloudy and mild

High: 61

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 30

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========