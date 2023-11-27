When wind chills dip into the single digits

It's back to work and school today and it's a day to reach for the winter coat! We are looking at two very cold days in a row.
For Monday, temperatures start around 30 and barely climb during the day. We'll be lucky to get back up to 34-36 this afternoon. A breezy west/northwest wind is bringing in colder air throughout the day. The morning hours will be overcast with potentially a few flurries. Then in the afternoon, clouds decrease before totally clearing out.
Tonight, the sky will be clear and temperatures cool even more. We should fall to 21 tonight. But it's the wind that's not helping us out. With the wind factored it, it will probably feel closer to 10 degrees overnight.
A northwest wind continues on Tuesday resulting in a high of only 33 under a mostly sunny sky. It will feel like the low 20s at the warmest tomorrow due to the wind.
Tuesday night will be another cold night with a low of 22 but a wind chill in the single digits.
Temperatures then start to warm back up for the rest of the week and rain is likely on Friday.
MORNING RUSH
Cloudy
A few flurries
Low: 30
MONDAY
Mostly cloudy morning
More afternoon sunshine
High: 36
MONDAY NIGHT
Clear and cold
Feels like 10 degrees
Low: 21
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Chilly
High: 33
TUESDAY NIGHT
Clear and breezy
Feels like single digits
Low: 22
