When will it rain over the weekend?

When will it rain in the next three days? Basically, there's a small opportunity tonight but the more likely chance is Sunday afternoon.

It's not as humid as we head out the door this morning! Temperatures start in the mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky. By this afternoon, the sky turns partly cloudy with a high around 87. It will feel a lot like our Thursday forecast with just a little less humidity.

But this doesn't mean the day is 100% in the clear. There is a small chance for rain coming in late this evening. There will be some ongoing showers in northern Indiana later today and as those move southeast, this activity would head into our area. But here's the thing, it's moving into drier air, so a lot of the rain should fall apart. At this point, I'm carrying a 20-30% rain chance after 8 p.m.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday late evening rain chance



Overnight, we'll need to continue to monitor late day storms in northern Indiana as those too cloud dive south and give us a quick rain chance going into Saturday morning.

Despite a small rain chance early Saturday morning, the bulk of the day should be rain free. The sky goes from mostly cloudy in the morning to partly cloudy in the afternoon. The high is at 87 again with increasing humidity.

Sunday is the day to expect rounds of showers and thunderstorms. At this point, severe weather is not high on the "concerns" list but it is our best chance for rain in days. With increasing moisture, we could also see some downpours. Rain chances are isolated Sunday morning but by the afternoon hours, scattered showers and storms will be on the move for the remainder of the day.

Jennifer Ketchmark Sunday scattered storms



MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Not as muggy

Low: 67

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

Late isolated showers

High: 87

FRIDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers possible

Mostly cloudy

Low: 68

SATURDAY

Early clouds, slight chance

Partly cloudy, sticky

High: 87

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Slight chance

Low: 70

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Scattered showers and storms

High: 84

