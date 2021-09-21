When we'll see the best chance for rain today

Rain is in the forecast again today but there's a time when the rain has a much larger impact. So let's go over the timing.

Now to 8 a.m. - Only isolated showers, cloudy for most

8 a.m. to Noon - Scattered showers continue, cloudy, mild

Noon to 5 p.m. - Still just isolated showers, cloudy

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Storms move into Indiana counties, heavy at times

8 p.m. to midnight - Showers and storms slowly advance into Cincinnati metro, heavy at times

Early risers will only see isolated, light showers as they hit the road this morning. Rain will show up a bit more on the radar between sunrise and noon, but again, it's spotty. The sky will be cloudy if you aren't seeing rain. By the early afternoon, rain chances go down to only 30% and this could be a bit of a lull in activity but it won't last. Highs reach the mid 70s. A line of showers and storms will move from west to east later this evening and overnight. This rain will be heavy at times.

Rounds of rain are likely to continue through Wednesday. It's not out of the question that we could see rainfall totals between 1-2" tomorrow. This may lead to isolated, low lying flooding. Temperatures will also be much cooler tomorrow, holding around 60 for most of the day!

We'll dry out by Thursday with slowly decreasing clouds and highs in the mid 60s.

MORNING RUSH

Isolated showers

Cloudy

Low: 67

TUESDAY

Isolated morning rain

Storms likely late this evening

High: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT

Showers likely, a few storms

Heavy at times

Low: 57

WEDNESDAY

Rain likely, much cooler

Heavy at times

High: 63

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain slowly fades

Cloudy, chilly

Low: 48

