When we'll see the best chance for rain on Monday

Showers and storms will move through the Ohio Valley this morning. This is a cold front moving through the region. The good news is, severe weather is not expected.

The best chance of rain will be around through 10 a.m. Then, between 10 a.m to 1 p.m., the rain activity will shift more to the east and eventually move out of our area.

The sky will stay mostly cloudy this afternoon as temperatures warm to 83 degrees. It will still be humid outside, but at least not as warm as the high we saw Sunday at 90 degrees. Rain chances are at 20% or less after 2 p.m. This should hopefully work out well for the Reds double-header today.

WCPO Storms by 9 a.m.

WCPO Monday rain by noon

Winds shift to the northwest later today and this will start moving in cooler and drier air. The sky turns mostly clear tonight as temperatures cool to 66 degrees.

Tuesday's forecast looks quite lovely. Highs will end up around 83 degrees and humidity will be lower. Northwest winds at 3-5 mph are expected.

The outlook for Wednesday doesn't look too bad either. Highs will be around 83 again under a partly cloudy sky. We could still see isolated showers return late in the day and in the overnight hours.

Another cold front will move through Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing scattered showers and storms Thursday. This front will bring in cooler and drier air for the end of the week. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Friday and Saturday.

MORNING RUSH

Scattered showers

Isolated storms

Low: 72

MONDAY

Scattered storms until midday

Mostly cloudy, not as hot

High: 83

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Not as humid

Low: 66

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 83

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 66

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