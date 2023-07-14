When we'll see storms this weekend

A cold front is still slowly settling through the Tri-State and this is leading to a few isolated showers and thunderstorms before sunrise. But once the sun is up, our rain chance should be coming to a close. The bulk of our Friday forecast will be dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s with a heat index closer to 93.

The next round of low pressure is quickly coming back into the Ohio Valley for the start of the weekend. We'll start to see a few showers overnight into Saturday morning but the best rain chances will be Saturday morning and throughout much of the afternoon. This will come through as rounds of showers and storms. There's a "marginal risk" for severe storms on Saturday, but with so many rounds of rain and lower highs in the low 80s, it will be more difficult to build a ton of energy to support severe storms. But our team will keep an eye on it during the day.

WCPO Saturday storm threat



WCPO Saturday morning storms



Sunday's forecast turns dry but hot and mostly sunny. Temperatures will warm back to 88 with a heat index closer to 91.

The weather setup for next week is one that will bring storm chances nearly every day. It doesn't mean any one day will be a washout, but the northwest flow above us will push in occasional rounds of showers and storms. Tune in daily next week to get the latest timing on storms.

MORNING RUSH

Isolated showers & storms before sunrise

Partly cloudy

Low: 71

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot and humid

High: 89

FRIDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers and storms

Clouds build

Low: 71

SATURDAY

Rounds of showers and storms likely

Low end severe weather threat

High: 82

SATURDAY NIGHT

Rain fades

Partly cloudy

Low: 67

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot and humid

High: 88

