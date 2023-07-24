When we'll see spotty storms on Monday

Get ready for a hot and humid week here in the Tri-State!
Temperatures start around 67 this morning with a partly cloudy sky. We'll warm to 78 by noon and then up to 87 this afternoon at 5 p.m. Humidity isn't too overwhelming today but it is rising, leading to a small heat index. There's also a rain chance to factor in today but it's not until later this afternoon and evening. Isolated showers and storms will start after 3 p.m. and scattered storms will be on the radar for the rest of the afternoon and evening. But this is one of those rain chances where some will get slow moving downpours and other locations will get no rain at all. There's also a marginal risk for severe weather with this activity. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be possible with the stronger storms.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, hot and humid. Temperatures rise to 90 with a heat index of 92 degrees. There is a small chance we could see an isolated shower Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday is another day that will be hot and humid. We'll warm to 91 with a partly cloudy sky. Rain chances look relatively low but in the weather pattern we are stuck in for a few days, I wouldn't rule out a small storm chance late in the day.
The next best rain chance materializes over the weekend when a more defined cool front comes into the area, bringing scattered showers and storms on Saturday.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Warm
Low: 67
MONDAY
Partly cloudy
Afternoon & evening spotty storms
High: 87
MONDAY NIGHT
Showers and storms fade
Partly cloudy & muggy
Low: 67
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Hot and more humid
High: 90
TUESDAY NIGHT
Slight rain chance
Partly cloudy
Low: 70
