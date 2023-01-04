When we'll see some more sunshine today

A cold front is passing through the Tri-State today and it's going to lead to a rain chance, a decrease in clouds and an earlier drop in temperatures than we typically see.
Rain chances will be around through 9 a.m. but it's mainly in our southern and eastern counties in the 6-9 a.m. timeframe. Elsewhere, the sky will be mostly cloudy to start the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
We'll warm to 60 by the early afternoon hours as the sky turns partly cloudy. But instead of holding onto the heat through 4 p.m., temperatures will start to slowly drop as the cold front moves farther east. Thankfully, this won't be an abrupt drop in temperatures.
But tonight will be colder. We'll drop to 36 under a partly cloudy sky.
Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 46.
A quick moving system is going to pass north of us Thursday evening/night into Friday morning and this could bring a quick chance for a wintry mix or a few flurries. But overall, it's minor.
Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a high of 41
