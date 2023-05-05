When we'll see showers and storms this weekend

We've made it to Friday and that means it's time to dial up that weekend forecast, especially for the Flying Pig events!
FRIDAY - Today's forecast is shaping up to be ideal. It's milder out the door this morning with a low of 48 degrees and we are warming to 72 this afternoon. The sky will be mostly sunny.
SATURDAY - We are looking at a nearly repeat performance on Saturday with temperatures starting around 50 and warming to 73. The sky will go from mostly sunny for the first half of the day to partly cloudy in the afternoon.
SUNDAY - Sunday is the big day in the Tri-State as runners hit the streets for the Flying Pig Marathon and half marathon. And as we mentioned yesterday, there was a big shift in the weather models, bringing scattered showers into the Tri-State throughout the day. This is still what I'm seeing in the forecast today, so at this point, plan for the potential of rain. It looks like we'll see scattered showers and potentially some isolated thunderstorms during the morning hours. Temperatures will be in the low 50s. Additional rounds of showers and storms will be in the forecast in the afternoon hours too. We'll warm to 78 on Sunday.
An active weather pattern continues for early next week and it looks like warm air is going to make a statement! Scattered storms look likely on Monday with highs near 80. We'll stay with highs in the upper 70s if not around 80 for much of the week.
MORNING RUSH
Few clouds
Not as cold
Low: 48
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Seasonal
High: 72
FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Seasonal
Low: 50
SATURDAY
Partly cloudy
Warmer
High: 73
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Slight chance
Low: 51
SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy
Scattered showers & storms
High: 78
