When we'll see rain today

We are kicking off the day with an overcast sky yet again as this same area of low pressure continues to influence the Tri-State. Spotty, light showers are passing on the radar and this will be the case through the morning rush and up until about noon. The rest of the afternoon stays mostly cloudy as we warm to 81. But rain chances are slim to none for the remainder of the day.

Thursday's forecast is going to be a little bit cooler as temperatures only warm to the mid to low 70s. The sky will again e mostly cloudy and yet, there is another rain chance. But it's not going to be a washout! Thursday morning will be dry and so will much of the afternoon. It's later Thursday evening that spotty showers begin in our eastern locations first and spread west.

Low pressure moves up through the Ohio Valley on Friday resulting in a higher chance for showers during the entire day. This is another good day to shift your plans inside. Temperatures rise to the upper 70s.

We are still keeping a close eye on the weekend forecast for rain chances. Some models are starting to show drier weather taking over for both Saturday and Sunday. But at this point, I still can't take rain completely out of the picture for Saturday afternoon. Keep checking back for updates!

MORNING RUSH

Cloudy

Isolated showers

Low: 67

WEDNESDAY

Isolated morning showers

Mostly cloudy and muggy

High: 81

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Warm

Low: 63

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Late afternoon showers return

High: 74

THURSDAY NIGHT

Spotty showers

Warm

Low: 64

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========