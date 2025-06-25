When we'll see pop up storms today

The heat advisory continues this afternoon and ends at 8 p.m. Just because there isn't a heat advisory in effect for Thursday and Friday doesn't mean it will not still be hot and humid. The difference in heat index values is only a degree or two, but it puts us below the advisory criteria. Basically, treat Thursday and Friday the same and prepare for the heat.

Temperatures start at 75 today and warm to 93 degrees. The sky will be mostly clear this morning, and then we'll see clouds pop with the heat of the day. You'll notice this by noon. After noon, isolated storms will start to develop. We had a few on Tuesday, which produced heavy downpours. The same thing will happen today. Storms will be random, and there should be more on the radar than what we saw yesterday. Today's heat index reaches around 100-104 degrees.

This pattern will persist for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Our mornings will be dry but very muggy. Then, in the afternoon from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., isolated storms will develop and produce slow-moving downpours.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Muggy

Low: 75

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

Pop up afternoon storms

High: 93

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Sligth chance

Low: 74

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Pop up afternoon storms

High: 92

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Very muggy

Low: 74

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========