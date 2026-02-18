When we'll see light rain today, plus stronger storms expected Thursday

It's like spring has arrived, but don't let this fool you, winter temperatures and conditions will return before we know it.
First up, Cincinnati set a new record warm low temperature. The previous warmest overnight temperature was 53 degrees, set back in 1961. We only cooled to 54 around midnight and won't drop any lower this morning.
A cold front will move through the area this morning, giving us light showers through 11 a.m. After that, the sky will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy as temperatures warm to 67 degrees. Today's record high temperature is 68 degrees from 1948, so we'll have to watch for that record as well. Winds will be steady from the southwest today at 10 to 20 mph.
The big story for Thursday will be the chance for severe weather. This will also be a 9 FIRST WARNING WEATHER ALERT DAY.
When it comes to this event, it would be late in the day Thursday. We will see some isolated to scattered showers developing at times during the day on Thursday but those aren't expected to be severe. Temperatures will also warm into the mid 60s. If we were to see stronger to severe storms, it would be late in the evening, if not overnight.
The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a "slight risk" for severe storms. This would include the potential for damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes. But this certainly isn't a slam-dunk kind of event. While the ingredients are there for severe weather, it's on the lower end of the scale. The storms also arrive after sunset, allowing some weakening to occur overnight. Obviously, this setup is unique for mid-February as it's not a traditional time of year for severe storms. Our team is monitoring it closely.
We'll see the return of winter air over the weekend. Highs return to seasonal levels on Saturday to the mid 40s. Sunday brings highs back below average into the mid 30s.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Light rain
Low: 54
WEDNESDAY
Morning showers
Mostly cloudy, warm and windy
High: 67
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Overcast
Warm
Low: 50
THURSDAY
Isolated showers during the day
Stronger to severe storms late in the day
High: 66
THURSDAY NIGHT
Strong to severe storms
Cloudy
Low: 45
Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports