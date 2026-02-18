When we'll see light rain today, plus stronger storms expected Thursday

It's like spring has arrived, but don't let this fool you, winter temperatures and conditions will return before we know it.

First up, Cincinnati set a new record warm low temperature. The previous warmest overnight temperature was 53 degrees, set back in 1961. We only cooled to 54 around midnight and won't drop any lower this morning.

A cold front will move through the area this morning, giving us light showers through 11 a.m. After that, the sky will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy as temperatures warm to 67 degrees. Today's record high temperature is 68 degrees from 1948, so we'll have to watch for that record as well. Winds will be steady from the southwest today at 10 to 20 mph.

WCPO Wednesday's rain chance

The big story for Thursday will be the chance for severe weather. This will also be a 9 FIRST WARNING WEATHER ALERT DAY.

WCPO Thursday SPC Outlook

When it comes to this event, it would be late in the day Thursday. We will see some isolated to scattered showers developing at times during the day on Thursday but those aren't expected to be severe. Temperatures will also warm into the mid 60s. If we were to see stronger to severe storms, it would be late in the evening, if not overnight.

The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a "slight risk" for severe storms. This would include the potential for damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes. But this certainly isn't a slam-dunk kind of event. While the ingredients are there for severe weather, it's on the lower end of the scale. The storms also arrive after sunset, allowing some weakening to occur overnight. Obviously, this setup is unique for mid-February as it's not a traditional time of year for severe storms. Our team is monitoring it closely.

WCPO Storms arrive late day Thursday

We'll see the return of winter air over the weekend. Highs return to seasonal levels on Saturday to the mid 40s. Sunday brings highs back below average into the mid 30s.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Light rain

Low: 54

WEDNESDAY

Morning showers

Mostly cloudy, warm and windy

High: 67

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Overcast

Warm

Low: 50

THURSDAY

Isolated showers during the day

Stronger to severe storms late in the day

High: 66

THURSDAY NIGHT

Strong to severe storms

Cloudy

Low: 45

