When we'll see flurries today

What a difference 24 hours makes in morning temperatures! We are starting the day nearly 20 degrees warmer across the Tri-State. Granted, it's still cold, with temperatures in the mid to upper teens, but it's an improvement from Wednesday's morning low of minus 4 degrees.

The sky will be partly cloudy to start the day, but clouds will fill in quickly. Most of the day will be mostly cloudy as temperatures climb to the low 30s. A weak cold front is passing through the area today, contributing to the cloud cover. This front could also bring flurries, with the best chance occurring between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Clouds will decrease tonight, and with a wind shift to the northwest, it will be a colder night. Temperatures are expected to drop to 9 degrees overnight in the metro area, with even colder conditions outside the city.

Friday will be mostly sunny and cold, with a high of 25 degrees behind the cold front.

Good news is on the way for the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday are expected to climb to the upper 30s, and both days are forecasted to remain dry.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 17

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Afternoon flurries

High: 31

THURSDAY NIGHT

Decreasing clouds

Colder

Low: 9

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

A bit colder

High: 25

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cold

Low: 13

