When we should see the strongest storms Wednesday

Rounds of rain likely today
Slight risk for severe storms Wednesday
Posted at 3:38 AM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 03:40:47-04

We now being a string of days with rain chances but it's all about windows for rain and windows of dry weather. Check in daily for timing so we are best prepared for your day and outdoor plans.

TIMING

  • Now to 9 a.m. - Scattered showers move through the Tri-State, some isolated storms
  • 9 to Noon - Showers fade to the east, staying mostly cloudy
  • Noon to 5 p.m. - Partly cloudy, most locations are dry
  • 6 p.m to midnight - Storm develop, some turn severe

Showers will move in Wednesday morning and bring us rain for the morning rush. While we could get an isolated storm, severe weather is not expected this morning. We'll dry our by 11 a.m. and then a nice window of dry weather is around for hours as temperatures warm to 81. It's around 6 p.m. that isolated storms should start to develop and turn into a line of storms as we approach sunset. The best opportunity for storms will be from 6 p.m. to midnight. This is when we could see a few strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Scattered showers continue tonight with a low of 64.

Thursday is probably the wettest looking day for us this week. We'll see widely scattered showers in the morning and up through about 3 p.m. But after that point, rain moves off to the east and we should dry out for the rest of the afternoon and evening. We'll warm to 76. Severe weather is not expected tomorrow.

Spotty showers and storms are around for Friday and then we drop to a 30% chance or less for rain on Saturday. Sunday will be the next best chance for showers and storms as the next area of low pressure moves through the Ohio Valley.

MORNING RUSH
Spotty showers
Cloudy and warm
Low: 72

WEDNESDAY
Morning rain, midday break
Evening showers and storms
High: 81

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Showers continue
A few storms
Low: 64

THURSDAY
Rain likely
A few storms, drier after 4 p.m.
High: 76

THURSDAY NIGHT
Isolated rain chance
Mostly cloudy
Low: 63

