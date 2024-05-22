When we should see the strongest storms Wednesday

We now being a string of days with rain chances but it's all about windows for rain and windows of dry weather. Check in daily for timing so we are best prepared for your day and outdoor plans.

TIMING



Now to 9 a.m. - Scattered showers move through the Tri-State, some isolated storms

9 to Noon - Showers fade to the east, staying mostly cloudy

Noon to 5 p.m. - Partly cloudy, most locations are dry

6 p.m to midnight - Storm develop, some turn severe

Showers will move in Wednesday morning and bring us rain for the morning rush. While we could get an isolated storm, severe weather is not expected this morning. We'll dry our by 11 a.m. and then a nice window of dry weather is around for hours as temperatures warm to 81. It's around 6 p.m. that isolated storms should start to develop and turn into a line of storms as we approach sunset. The best opportunity for storms will be from 6 p.m. to midnight. This is when we could see a few strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts and large hail.

WCPO Evening storms



WCPO Late evening storms



Scattered showers continue tonight with a low of 64.

Thursday is probably the wettest looking day for us this week. We'll see widely scattered showers in the morning and up through about 3 p.m. But after that point, rain moves off to the east and we should dry out for the rest of the afternoon and evening. We'll warm to 76. Severe weather is not expected tomorrow.

Spotty showers and storms are around for Friday and then we drop to a 30% chance or less for rain on Saturday. Sunday will be the next best chance for showers and storms as the next area of low pressure moves through the Ohio Valley.

MORNING RUSH

Spotty showers

Cloudy and warm

Low: 72

WEDNESDAY

Morning rain, midday break

Evening showers and storms

High: 81

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Showers continue

A few storms

Low: 64

THURSDAY

Rain likely

A few storms, drier after 4 p.m.

High: 76

THURSDAY NIGHT

Isolated rain chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 63

