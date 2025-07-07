When we could see torrential downpours today

If there was a day to say you can wear the air, this is it! Humidity is very high in the Tri-State, and with storms returning today, this could also lead to torrential downpours and localized flooding.
Temperatures start in the mid 70s with a mostly clear sky. We'll stay mostly sunny and dry until around the noon hour. Then, scattered showers and storms will develop as the cold front moves into the area. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Dew points will be in the mid 70s, and that's high! This is why it will feel incredibly humid this afternoon. It also leads to slow-moving thunderstorms with very high rainfall rates. Basically, if you get one of our heavier showers today, get ready to see a torrential downpour.
Thankfully, severe weather chances for all other categories are not in today’s forecast.
Monday's cold front stalls out over the Ohio Valley on Tuesday, and this will give us additional chances for showers and storms. It's only a 30% chance tomorrow, so I don't anticipate a ton of activity in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s with very humid conditions again.
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Very muggy
Low: 73
MONDAY
Mostly sunny until midday
Scattered storms likely after 12 p.m.
High: 87
MONDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Slight rain chance
Low: 70
TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Isolated afternoon storms
High: 86
TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Muggy
Low: 70
