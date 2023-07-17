When we could see stronger to severe storms Monday

The next cold front will come through the Ohio Valley today and this will bring in a more defined window for thunderstorm activity and with it the chance for severe storms.
Monday morning starts with a mostly cloudy sky and a few storms passing through our southern locations well ahead of sunrise. Elsewhere it's humid and hazy looking outside due to wildfire smoke in the atmosphere. Speaking of the smoke, we are under an air quality alert day due to this smoke in the air. This is in effect for the Cincinnati metro area and all our Indiana counties.
The morning hours will be mostly cloudy with a few showers to the south, otherwise, it's about the more distinct line of storms coming in this evening. We'll warm to 83 today.
A line of thunderstorms should be underway out to our west between 4-6 p.m. and move into southeast Indiana first. That line will move east across our area between 5-10 p.m. This is when we could see a few strong to severe storms. Large hail is the top concern followed by damaging wind gusts.
The front should settle to our south on Tuesday, leaving us mostly dry for the day. Temperatures warm to the mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky.
But Tuesday night, storms should fire up again as the warm front to the south lifts back north, producing thunderstorms.
We'll see lingering showers at times on Wednesday with lower highs near the 80 degree mark.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Isolated showers
Low: 67
MONDAY
Mostly cloudy
Stronger afternoon/evening storms
High: 83
MONDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Humid
Low: 64
TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Slight chance
High: 85
TUESDAY NIGHT
Scattered storms
Mostly cloudy
Low: 66
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports