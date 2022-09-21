When we could see strong to severe storms today

It's the final day of Summer and this forecast is definitely making a statement! Temperatures start warm and muggy in the upper 60s and rise to 91 this afternoon. We'll see a heat index closer to 94 under a mostly sunny sky.

While the bulk of today's forecast will be dry, the evening hours bring in the chance for showers and thunderstorms as a strong cold front moves through the Ohio Valley. This is the same cold front that will usher in much cooler air for Thursday.

First, there is a low end threat for severe weather this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a "marginal risk" for severe storms. This means that a few storms could turn stronger with damaging winds as the main threat.

When it comes to timing, it's all about the evening hours for this system. Storms could start as early as 6 p.m. but some models don't have isolated storms developing until nearly 8 p.m. Isolated storms will move through the area up through midnight and then the severe threat ends.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday late storm chance by 8 p.m.



Jennifer Ketchmark Late storms for Wednesday



We could see a few lingering showers on Thursday morning as the cold front continues to push south, but the bulk of the day will be dry and significantly different! Temperatures start at 62 and only rise to 71! It's the first day of Fall and it will absolutely feel like it.

Jennifer Ketchmark First Day of Fall highs



Chilly air takes over Thursday night as we drop to 47 for a low! We haven't been in the upper 40s since early May!

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Warm and muggy

Low: 68

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot and humid, feels like 94

High: 91

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Evening isolated storms

A few stronger storms, then drying out

Low: 62

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Much cooler, Fall arrives

High: 71

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 47

