When we could see rain today

A very active weather pattern is back and it all begins with tonight's weak cold front. By by Sunday and our 4th cold front, we could be looking at snow!

The morning drive will be mostly clear with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. It's a mild day from start to finish as we warm to 66 degrees. Clouds will increase during the day. Isolated showers move in after 5 p.m. and continue up till around midnight. This 30% chance for rain means that many locations won't see rain this evening.

Jennifer Ketchmark Forecast rain for Thursday, November 11, 2021



Wednesday will be gorgeous again with a high of 66 and a partly cloudy sky.

The next cold front comes in Thursday, bringing a likely rain chance. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and evening hours. The high ends up at 65.

A 3rd, weak cold front moves through on Friday ushering in more cold air. Friday's high drops to 52. A slight rain chance cannot be rule out that afternoon with the minor front.

The 4th system comes in Sunday and this is the one that could produce a wintry mix if not some legitimate snow showers. It's still too early to say it's 100% going to happen, but know that we are monitoring it closely!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 47

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy

Isolated evening showers

High: 66

TUESDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 48

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Pleasant

High: 66

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clouds build

Mild

Low: 50

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts