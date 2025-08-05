When we could see isolated storms today

Humidity continues to slowly rise here in the Tri-State, and you will notice it more today as dew points return to the upper 60s. Also in the forecast today is a small rain chance. Let's break it down.

Tuesday morning starts with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the upper 60s. It's warmer out the door again. Isolated showers have continued to develop in central and southern Indiana. At times, a few stray showers may make it into southeast Indiana, and this will continue throughout the day.

For Tuesday afternoon, the sky will be partly cloudy, and isolated storms will be possible, mainly after 3 p.m. The best chance is still in our western locations, and this is not a guarantee for rain in most areas. There's a 30-40% chance for rain. Our high today will reach around 83.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with just a slight rain chance in the afternoon hours. Highs will top out at 84.

Heat builds later this week as highs return to the upper 80s. Storm chances do not appear in the forecast starting Thursday, and that will continue for several days. The upcoming weekend should be dry.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Warm

Low: 68

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated afternoon storms

High: 83

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

A bit humid

Low: 67

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Slight rain chance

High: 84

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 66

