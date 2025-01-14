When we could see bursts of snow today

It's a cold start to the day in the Tri-State with lows in the single digits. Winds will be coming in from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, so we'll see wind chills ranging from -5 to 5 degrees to start the day. Bundle up!
We'll see some pops of sunshine when the sun comes up today but it won't last long. Clouds build in the late morning hours as a quick-moving cold front moves across the area. This will bring in spotty snow showers, mainly north of the Ohio River. It isn't much moisture, but since it's so cold outside, the snow will be very fluffy. A half inch or less of snow is possible and we could see some slick spots too since it's more like a burst of snow when it passes.
Today's temperature only rises to 25 degrees.
Tonight, temperatures will be colder again, dropping to 4 with a mostly clear sky.
Sunshine is back on Wednesday and it's just a cold day! Temperatures warm to 20.
We will see a slow warmup in the day ahead and eventually, rain comes in on Saturday. It's likely for our area.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear & cold
Feels like -5 to 5
Low: 8
TUESDAY
Midday snow chance
A few slick spots possible
High: 25
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Colder
Low: 4
WEDNESDAY
Sunshine
Very cold
High: 20
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cold again
Low: 11
