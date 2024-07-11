When we could see a few storms sneak in today

After a cooler than average Wednesday, we are jumping right back into the summer heat and it only builds over the next week!

Temperatures start in the low 60s this morning under a clear sky. It's possible that we could see some river valley fog but this wouldn't lead to any delays getting into work this morning.

The sky will be mostly sunny today as temperatures rise to the mid 80s. Dew points are in the mid 60s so it feels a little sticky outside, but it's not overwhelming. There is a small chance for showers and storms later this evening, mainly to the west. This is a 30% chance for rain, which means we'll only see a few thunderstorms develop and they'll be short lived. East of I-71, the rain chance is less than 20%.

Friday will be a mostly sunny day with warmer temperatures in the upper 80s.

The weekend brings more heat and humidity. Highs will rise to the low 90s and dew points rise to around 70 so that will make it feel a few degrees warmer outside. And due to this combo, I wouldn't be surprised if we see a pop up shower and storm either afternoon.

And then next week, temperatures rise into the mid 90s for a few days for another heat wave.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

River valley fog

Low: 62

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Isolated evening storms

High: 85

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Slight rain chance

Low: 66

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Slight chance for storms

High: 89

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Warm

Low: 69

