When the next measurable snowfall begins

The sky is mostly cloudy and flurries are coming down across the Tri-State. Temperatures are very similar to what we saw yesterday morning, in the mid to upper teens. Winds are light so that keeps wind chills above zero as well.
We'll see a mostly cloudy sky throughout the day and at times, yes, more flurries. Temperatures will rise to 24 degrees for a generally cold day. Winds will be in from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph so wind chills will be closer to 12-14° this afternoon.
Cloud cover has been helping us out but tonight, clouds will decrease overnight and the full magnitude of the snow back and cooling will really take over! We will cool to around zero tonight.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and very cold with a high of 22 degrees.
And then Friday brings another round of light, accumulating snow for our area. This snow will start Friday late morning and early afternoon. It will accumulate easily since the ground is still snow-covered. We should see a few inches of snow on the ground by the evening commute which again, impacts a prime travel time here in the Tri-State. Looking at the latest weather models, snowfall totals in the 1-3" range look like a pretty good bet, but I wouldn't rule out some locations seeing up to 4" of new snowfall.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Flurries
Low: 13
WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Flurries
High: 24
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clouds move out
Colder
Low: 3
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Cold day
High: 22
THURSDAY NIGHT
Clouds move back in
Still very cold
Low: 5
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports