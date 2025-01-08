When the next measurable snowfall begins

The sky is mostly cloudy and flurries are coming down across the Tri-State. Temperatures are very similar to what we saw yesterday morning, in the mid to upper teens. Winds are light so that keeps wind chills above zero as well.

We'll see a mostly cloudy sky throughout the day and at times, yes, more flurries. Temperatures will rise to 24 degrees for a generally cold day. Winds will be in from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph so wind chills will be closer to 12-14° this afternoon.

Cloud cover has been helping us out but tonight, clouds will decrease overnight and the full magnitude of the snow back and cooling will really take over! We will cool to around zero tonight.

WCPO Thursday morning lows



Thursday will be mostly sunny and very cold with a high of 22 degrees.

And then Friday brings another round of light, accumulating snow for our area. This snow will start Friday late morning and early afternoon. It will accumulate easily since the ground is still snow-covered. We should see a few inches of snow on the ground by the evening commute which again, impacts a prime travel time here in the Tri-State. Looking at the latest weather models, snowfall totals in the 1-3" range look like a pretty good bet, but I wouldn't rule out some locations seeing up to 4" of new snowfall.

WCPO Friday evening snowfall



MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Flurries

Low: 13

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Flurries

High: 24

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clouds move out

Colder

Low: 3

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Cold day

High: 22

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clouds move back in

Still very cold

Low: 5

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========