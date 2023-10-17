When temperatures get back to "normal"

We are looking at another cool day here in the Tri-State and at this point, it's time to embrace it! We don't have a lot of warm days in the extended forecast!

Temperatures start in the upper 40s this morning with a mostly cloudy sky. We'll slowly turn partly cloudy today as temperatures rise to 60.

Wednesday looks like the best day of the week with a high of 68 degrees and a partly cloudy sky.

Then rain returns on Thursday! The weather models have really sped up the timing of rain for us. It looks like we'll see our first chance for rain Thursday morning as a line of showers moves through the Tri-State. We'll get a break in the afternoon hours before another round of showers develops for Thursday evening and night. Thursday's high is still mild in the upper 60s.

Off and on showers look likely on Friday as highs turn cooler in the low 60s. Winds will be steady from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

And isolated showers will continue on Saturday with cooler highs again, in the upper 50s.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Cool

Low: 48

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly sunny

High: 60

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 45

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Pleasant

High: 68

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clouds increase

Not as cool

Low: 53

