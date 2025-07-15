When storms will pop today in the stifling humidity

It's still very humid here in the Tri-State, and I don't see any relief in the extended forecast for the next 9 days, if not longer.

Tuesday starts with patchy fog, but thankfully, there is nothing on the radar as we head into work today. Temperatures start in the mid 70s.

We will warm to 88 this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. Due to very high levels of humidity, feels-like temperatures will easily reach the mid 90s. Showers and storms will also start to develop this afternoon. This should happen between 1 and 3 p.m. in our southwest locations, and then the storms will grow in coverage and lift to the northeast as the day continues. This means that scattered showers and storms will be possible for the peak evening commute.

WCPO Storms start to the southwest

WCPO Tuesday storms

Rounds of showers and storms are likely on Wednesday. This will include chances for storms in the morning, midday, and afternoon. Temperatures will rise to 87, with heat index values in the mid 90s again.

This pattern will continue well into next week!

MORNING RUSH

Patchy Fog

Partly cloudy

Low: 74

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy, very humid

Scattered afternoon storms

High: 88

TUESDAY NIGHT

Isolated storms

Mostly cloudy

Low: 72

WEDNESDAY

Scattered storms likely

Oppressive humidity

High: 88

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Still very humid

Low: 73

