When storms move in Thursday, update on severe weather chance

A stretch of rainy and stormy days begins today and will last until Sunday. After that, the story becomes a heat wave to kick off the end of June and the start of July.
Thursday morning starts dry with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the mid 60s. We'll stay dry until the early afternoon hours. Then after 4 p.m., the focus will shift to the west in Indiana, where showers and storms will develop and start to move across our area through sunset. This line of showers and storms will produce heavy rainfall and it also comes with a low-end threat for severe weather. The SPC has our area in a marginal risk of severe storms, level 1 of 5, and this is for the potential of damaging wind gusts.
Rounds of rain will continue Thursday night but severe storms are not expected overnight. We'll cool to 65.
More rounds of rain are likely throughout the day on Friday. It looks like strong to severe storms will once again be possible in the late afternoon and evening hours as storms again come from Indiana and move across our area. There are plenty of outdoor events planned and this rain could be an issue.
Scattered showers and storms will continue on Saturday with highs in the low 80s. This will be the third day with more soaking showers at times. Again, it could impact outdoor plans, so have a backup option or at least be checking the radar on your phone before you venture out!
Next week, the story shifts from storms to a heat wave. Highs will be above 90 degrees starting on Monday and lasting all week. Heat index values will be around 100 to 105 during this stretch. It's a good idea to think now about whether or not your AC is ready for this stifling weather. Also, make sure you stay hydrated during this stretch. Heat waves take a toll on our bodies and the longer it lasts, the harder it is on us.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Mild
Low: 65
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy
Storms likely after 4 p.m.
High: 82
THURSDAY NIGHT
Rain likely
A few storms
Low: 65
FRIDAY
Rounds of showers and storms likely
Heavy rain at times
High: 80
FRIDAY NIGHT
Showers continue
Muggy
Low: 67
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