When storms impact your weekend plans

Storms are on tap for the weekend but thankfully it's not a washout! The time I'd have an indoor backup would be for Saturday between 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. but even in that window, storms will be hit or miss.

Friday's forecast will be partly cloudy and warmer as highs rise to 90 degrees. While we could see some patchy fog this morning, the majority of the day is worry free.

Low pressure is building to the west and this will bring in higher levels of humidity for Saturday. Dew points rise into the mid 70s and this gives us a truly "oppressive" feeling to the atmosphere. This rise in moisture also means that storms are back into the forecast.

It looks like we'll only see isolated showers and storms on Saturday morning. Otherwise, the sky will be mostly cloudy. In the afternoon, scattered showers and storms will develop and an isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out. Damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible. But we don't expect this to be a severe weather outbreak kind of day. Highs rise to 90 but it will easily feel closer to 100 degrees.

WCPO SPC Outlook Saturday



WCPO Saturday midday storms



The cold front passes Saturday night, ending the rain chance and ushering in drier air. We'll cool to 72 overnight.

Sunday's forecast is ideal for summer fun! We'll see a mostly sunny sky with a high of 85 degrees. Humidity levels will also slowly fall during the day.

MORNING RUSH

Patchy fog possible

Mostly clear

Low: 62

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Slowly rising humidity

High: 90

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy, muggy

Slight rain chance

Low: 74

SATURDAY

Isolated morning storms

Scattered afternoon storms

High: 90

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clouds move out

Staying warm

Low: 70

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Not as humid

High: 85

