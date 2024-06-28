When storms impact your weekend plans

Storms are on tap for the weekend but thankfully it's not a washout! The time I'd have an indoor backup would be for Saturday between 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. but even in that window, storms will be hit or miss.
Friday's forecast will be partly cloudy and warmer as highs rise to 90 degrees. While we could see some patchy fog this morning, the majority of the day is worry free.
Low pressure is building to the west and this will bring in higher levels of humidity for Saturday. Dew points rise into the mid 70s and this gives us a truly "oppressive" feeling to the atmosphere. This rise in moisture also means that storms are back into the forecast.
It looks like we'll only see isolated showers and storms on Saturday morning. Otherwise, the sky will be mostly cloudy. In the afternoon, scattered showers and storms will develop and an isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out. Damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible. But we don't expect this to be a severe weather outbreak kind of day. Highs rise to 90 but it will easily feel closer to 100 degrees.
The cold front passes Saturday night, ending the rain chance and ushering in drier air. We'll cool to 72 overnight.
Sunday's forecast is ideal for summer fun! We'll see a mostly sunny sky with a high of 85 degrees. Humidity levels will also slowly fall during the day.
MORNING RUSH
Patchy fog possible
Mostly clear
Low: 62
FRIDAY
Partly cloudy
Slowly rising humidity
High: 90
FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy, muggy
Slight rain chance
Low: 74
SATURDAY
Isolated morning storms
Scattered afternoon storms
High: 90
SATURDAY NIGHT
Clouds move out
Staying warm
Low: 70
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Not as humid
High: 85
