You'll feel the mugginess once you step outside. For this morning, a few of us will see some scattered showers but the bulk of activity this morning will happen in Fayette and Union counties. A couple of storms, heavy at times, will impact these areas. More storms and heavy rain arrive to Indiana around noon. This is when the rest of the heavy rain spreads throughout the Tri-State. We'll see a few breaks in the day with one around 4 p.m. There is a MARGINAL and SLIGHT risk we could see severe weather today.

Highs today will only reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Showers continue in the evening, lingering over into Monday morning. Lows will only drop to the low 70s.

We'll see rain for Monday morning, but this won't be nearly as heavy as Sunday. Most of these scattered showers will leave the area by the afternoon. Highs Monday will only be in the low 80s.

We're turning the heat up starting Tuesday! Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s this week with a few chances for rain.

SUNDAY

Cloudy

Heavy rain

High: 80

SUNDAY NIGHT

Lingering showers

Mild

Low: 71

MONDAY

Early rain

Below average

High: 82

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

Low: 69

