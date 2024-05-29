When spotty showers develop Wednesday

We are nearing the end of May and the forecast won't feel like summer is around the corner. Today's highs will only reach the upper 60s! So what's going on?

An upper level low is passing through the Great Lakes region today and that has shifted our wind to the northwest. This northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph today will funnel in cooler, below average temperatures. But that's not all. It will also bring in a rain chance. We'll see isolated showers starting around 1 p.m. and fading shortly after sunset. It's possible that a thunderstorm or two could develop, but it would be few and far between. There are no severe weather concerns today.

WCPO Reds Forecast



Temperatures drop to the low 50s tonight as the sky clears out.

Thursday will be a gorgeous day! High pressure moves into the Ohio Valley and this ensures that we'll see plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the low 70s.

Friday will be another fantastic day. We'll start at 49 and warm to 75 degrees with a mostly sunny sky.

Eventually, showers and storms return to the forecast this weekend. It looks like rain has slowed down a little bit in the models and this pushes back our rain chance to Saturday evening and into that night. Hopefully this holds true and we can enjoy most of the day Saturday without rain. Highs will be back around 80.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 52

WEDNESDAY

Partly to mostly cloudy

Isolated afternoon rain and storms

High: 69

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cool

Low: 51

THURSDAY

Sunshine

Pleasant

High: 72

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 49

