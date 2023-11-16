When soaking rain moves in on Friday

You couldn't write a better forecast for this time of year. Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 70 degrees. Take advantage of the great temperatures because this is the final day this that it will be this warm and we are trending much colder for the extended forecast. Winds will be in from the southwest today at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday is the day of concern in the weather department because rain is back and it will impact travel here in the Tri-State. Isolated rain chances actually begin as early as late this evening after 10 p.m. but spotty, light rain will pass on the radar overnight. Showers increase in coverage and intensity right around the morning drive on Friday. Per usual, we know what this means. Wet roads often lead to traffic issues and with rain still coming down, heavier in intensity at times, it could slow down your commute into work.

The most likely window for rain on Friday is between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. Any rain left after the noon hour will be isolated. Clouds then decrease to reveal some late day sun before the sun sets. Temperatures will only hit 62.

Check out the rain coverage and progression below for Friday:

And then the weekend chill takes over! We'll only hit the mid 50s on Saturday and Sunday but both days will be sunny!

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Dry

Low: 44

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Warm

High: 70

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clouds return

Spotty showers begin

Low: 51

FRIDAY

Showers likely, especially before 3 p.m.

Clouds break late afternoon

High: 62

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Colder

Low: 32

