When slow-moving thunderstorms develop

It's a mostly cloudy start to the day, and rain will become a bigger deal as the day progresses. Bottom line, grab the umbrella before you head out the door today!
Isolated showers are possible this morning with temperatures in the low 60s. By noon, the cold front will be moving into our northern locations, bringing in more showers and a few thunderstorms. This area of showers and storms will move very slowly and sit over the metro area through the evening rush. Temperatures will warm to 70 this afternoon.
In general, severe weather isn't a large concern today, but there are a few things to consider. There's a chance for hail in today's thunderstorm activity. Also, with slow-moving showers and storms, we could see some locations getting higher amounts of rainfall, approaching 1 inch.
Friday's forecast will be mostly sunny and gorgeous! Temperatures will start at 45 and warm to 67 degrees.
The weekend is shaping up to be dry and warmer. Highs on Saturday will come in at 71 with a mostly sunny sky. Sunday will be partly cloudy for Mother's Day with a high of 77 degrees.
If you're curious about what the week ahead holds, check out our video forecast for more details!
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Isolated showers
Low: 60
THURSDAY
Scattered showers and storms
Mostly cloudy/overcast
High: 70
THURSDAY NIGHT
Clouds decrease
Cooling
Low: 45
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Pleasant
High: 67
FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cool again
Low: 44
